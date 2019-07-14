Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Reaches $77.77 52-Week High; Cass Information Systems (CASS) Shorts Raised By 7.26%

The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week high and has $84.77 target or 9.00% above today’s $77.77 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.26 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $84.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $383.04M more. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 631,050 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) had an increase of 7.26% in short interest. CASS’s SI was 274,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.26% from 256,100 shares previously. With 40,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS)’s short sellers to cover CASS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 26,901 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 10.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS

Among 10 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 13. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Guggenheim downgraded Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of TPX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Loop Capital Markets.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 29.46 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 40.48 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 101,231 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service has 721 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8.00 million are owned by H Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Hrt Financial Llc stated it has 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hemenway Tru Llc invested in 7,750 shares. 14,401 are owned by Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.34% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 3,869 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Limited. Captrust Advsr invested in 1,386 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 45,048 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Yale Cap holds 19,240 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 2,523 were reported by Ls Inv Lc. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Prelude Mngmt Lc stated it has 556 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $710.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 23.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.