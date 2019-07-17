Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) EPS Estimated At $0.66; Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Markel Hldg Co (MKL) Holding

Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report $0.66 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 26.92% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. TPX’s profit would be $36.12 million giving it 29.16 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 791,488 shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Markel Corp Hldg Co (MKL) stake by 44.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 39,408 shares as Markel Corp Hldg Co (MKL)’s stock rose 2.98%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 127,541 shares with $127.06 million value, up from 88,133 last quarter. Markel Corp Hldg Co now has $15.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $13.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1100.56. About 25,494 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97

Among 10 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 40.07 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,164 shares stake. Van Berkom And Associates Incorporated holds 1.14M shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 92,800 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 262 shares in its portfolio. 1,386 were accumulated by Captrust Finance Advsrs. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 71,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 16,400 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 250,755 shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 31,164 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 170,649 shares. 93,871 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Amalgamated Bancshares has 10,999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm holds 21,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 40,711 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Manchester United PLC (MANU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apergy Corporation (APY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,790 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Weitz Investment holds 13,000 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Fenimore Asset stated it has 90,804 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 567 shares. Principal Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 673,229 shares. 31,716 were reported by Frontier Inv Management. Goldman Sachs holds 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 61,849 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 246 shares. Community And Investment holds 1.66% or 13,509 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.04% or 1,618 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 12,491 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 604 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $18,448 activity. Shares for $103,500 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E. Connell K Bruce also bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, February 11 the insider MARKEL STEVEN A sold $101,519.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Alphabet Inc Class C stake by 585 shares to 92,964 valued at $109.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 16,336 shares and now owns 126,322 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.