Tempur Sealy International I (TPX) Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $739,176 as Market Value Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Menlo Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $1.85 Million

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $143.75. About 676,753 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International I (TPX) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 12,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 43,806 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 56,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 65,153 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4,129 shares. Invesco Limited reported 250,755 shares. 3,596 are held by Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 48,414 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% stake. Group One Trading LP holds 9,072 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.00M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 525,932 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 92,800 shares. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 56 shares. 18,244 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 10,760 shares to 58,290 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 76,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 18.17 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.