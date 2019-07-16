Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) Forms $6.39 Double Top; CVR Partners LP (UAN) Has 1.91 Sentiment

Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) formed double top with $6.90 target or 8.00% above today’s $6.39 share price. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) has $857.18 million valuation. It closed at $6.39 lastly. It is down 0.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 funds increased or opened new positions, while 11 cut down and sold equity positions in CVR Partners LP. The funds in our database now own: 38.67 million shares, up from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CVR Partners LP in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Partners to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Partners to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:UAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 5.1% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP for 8.87 million shares. Glendon Capital Management Lp owns 2.07 million shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 2.18 million shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.42% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,781 shares.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in North America. The company has market cap of $410.08 million. It provides ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products for agricultural customers. It currently has negative earnings. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.