Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) Forms $14.96 Double Top; Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding By $2.74 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 99.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 24,277 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 123 shares with $14,000 value, down from 24,400 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $12.89B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 2.35M shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 22/03/2018 – WYNN HOLDER STEPHEN WYNN HAD HELD STAKE ABOUT 11.8%; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to Buy 4.9% Stake in Wynn Resorts; 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Women’s Leadership Forum Will Address Gender Equality; 27/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O CEO PROPOSES DROPPING ‘WYNN’ FROM NAME OF PLANNED MASSACHUSETTS CASINO – HEARING; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS COMMENTS ON NOMINATIONS IN LETTER TO ELAINE WYNN; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 10/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Board of Directors Sends Letter to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS BOSTON HARBOR PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE – CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Buckley Sandler Secures $2.632 Billion Settlement for Universal Entertainment Against Wynn Resorts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt accumulated 2,859 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,011 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 9,850 shares. Bank has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Two Sigma Securities Limited Com has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested in 86,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 4,548 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Natl Pension holds 0.06% or 125,568 shares in its portfolio. Regions owns 6,942 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Connecticut-based Ellington Management Grp Lc has invested 0.23% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Georgia-based Lakeview Partners Limited Company has invested 0.16% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.88 million for 21.07 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Thunder Bridge Acquisition L stake by 100,000 shares to 325,000 valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 1.82 million shares and now owns 1.82 million shares. Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse initiated Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $108 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 6.