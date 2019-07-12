Temasek Holdings Private LTD Trimmed Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $285.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised Its Gogo (GOGO) Stake

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 747,490 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 377,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 990,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 109,823 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – GOGO SEES FY REV. $865M TO $935M, EST. $867.7M; 20/04/2018 – GOGO’S JOHN WADE NAMED PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL AVIATION DIVISION; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gogo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOGO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 313,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 88,888 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.12M shares. 3.76 million were reported by Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd. Daiwa Group Inc Inc has 575,900 shares. Valinor Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 3.23M shares. Capital holds 1.21M shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company holds 54,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 456,575 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 24,100 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 175,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 334,848 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 105,094 shares to 87,179 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,472 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.77 million activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. 16.00 million shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, worth $254.40M.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $353.01 million for 9.45 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Missouri-based Ent Finance Service has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 0.03% or 127,101 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 274,076 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 65,401 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 7,845 shares. Creative Planning reported 122,245 shares stake. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cibc Bank Usa reported 28,396 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Temasek Hldgs (Private) accumulated 8.07% or 97.26 million shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt accumulated 11,379 shares. Capstone Advsr holds 36,641 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 190,800 were reported by Intact Invest. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 98,772 shares.