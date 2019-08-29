Temasek Holdings Private LTD Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Lowered by $285.36 Million; At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Calamos Advisors Has Boosted by $348,068 Its Position

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 11,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2.11M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.16 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 16.02 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. It is down 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 77,978 shares to 356,295 shares, valued at $83.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.91M shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

