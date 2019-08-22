Temasek Holdings Private LTD Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; Arrowpoint Asset Management Holding in Kennametal (KMT) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 6.66 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 246,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 3.66M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.65M, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 532,072 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.15 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Cleararc has 23,086 shares. West Family Invs has 2.59M shares for 7.75% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rudman Errol M stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 505 shares. Moreover, Intrust Retail Bank Na has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 17,457 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) owns 230,503 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 25,686 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 4.36 million shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 1.42 million shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 45,000 shares to 476,200 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 31,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.26M shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).