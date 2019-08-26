Temasek Holdings Private LTD Position in Centurylink (CTL) Has Decreased by $285.36 Million; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Spc Financial Has Decreased Its Holding

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 14.86M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 4.13M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 391,640 shares to 398,415 shares, valued at $24.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 5,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

