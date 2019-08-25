Temasek Holdings Private LTD Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Decreased Its Stake by $965,190 as Market Value Declined

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 48.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 321,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 341,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 663,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 8.42M shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp reported 45,282 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md invested in 0.07% or 13,400 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 549,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 588,245 shares. 227,562 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Legal And General Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Axa has invested 0.04% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 69,313 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 374 shares. 30.23M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 13,683 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sessa Capital Im Lp has 3.11M shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 196,770 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

