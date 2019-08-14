Temasek Holdings Private LTD Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Decreased by $235.51 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Holds Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 211.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 4.08M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $159.45. About 10.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund reported 25,788 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth invested 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Avalon Advsrs Lc accumulated 242,980 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,029 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 43,766 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Salem Cap Management Inc has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 191,642 shares. 8,924 are held by Stearns Fin Serv Grp. Somerville Kurt F reported 174,105 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,710 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen And Steers invested in 0.02% or 111,248 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 3,740 shares. The New York-based Altfest L J has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares to 15,696 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

