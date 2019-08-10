Temasek Holdings Private LTD Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Decreased by $235.51 Million; Shaker Investments Lowered Its Globant S A (GLOB) Stake as Share Value Rose

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 52,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 259,063 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Globant: Market Expects Too Much Too Soon – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Globant S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $15.57 million for 65.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 386,865 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.16% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bb&T Secs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Agf Invests Inc holds 0.04% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) or 50,325 shares. 132 were accumulated by Fmr Limited. Gam Ag has invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Sit Inv Associate holds 26,325 shares. Bamco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 34,680 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited owns 17,311 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 8,490 are held by Bell National Bank. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). New York-based M&T Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Redwood Invests Limited Com accumulated 27,574 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares to 85,290 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).