Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $285.36 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Valuation Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Its Stake

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 23,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30,877 shares to 68,805 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 125,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,231 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 37,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K.

