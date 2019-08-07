Telus (TU) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Lowered Stake by $399,193; Hanesbrands (HBI) Valuation Declined While Chieftain Capital Management Has Cut Position by $113.59 Million

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 6.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 26,121 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 6.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 9.27M shares traded or 98.54% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 425,592 shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 204,973 shares to 213,745 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Millionaire-Maker Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “REMINDER/Media Advisory – $100,000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 Gives Reasons For Further Optimism – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.