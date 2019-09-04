Telus (TU) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined While Wellcome Trust LTD Has Lifted by $9.24 Million Its Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 741,599 shares traded or 72.26% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 8.67M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT NET REVENUES $718 MLN VS $609 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Markets Having ‘Major Focus’ on Earnings (Video); 07/03/2018 – SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD SHPJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 27600 FROM ZAC 21900; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Selects 10 Startup Companies for 2nd Cohort of Innovation Lab Targeting Multicultural and Women Founders; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – DEAL FOR $67.16 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Morgan Freeman had affair with step-granddaughter: alleged murderer; 15/05/2018 – TULLOW OIL PLC TLW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $324.71M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 25,982 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $86.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 33,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

