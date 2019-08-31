Telus (TU) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined; As Argan (AGX) Stock Declined, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 640,078 shares traded or 51.72% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 95,394 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 87,187 shares to 471,530 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 578,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.

