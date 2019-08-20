Telus (TU) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Upped Its Stake; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Boosted Its John Bean Technologies (JBT) Position by $13.69 Million; Stock Value Rose

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 150,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.65 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $102.18. About 124,074 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500.

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 45,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 677,935 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09M, up from 632,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 333,005 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10,000 shares to 294,000 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 764,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 48,627 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company owns 24,772 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0% or 12,120 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 0.13% or 593,172 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,423 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 23,648 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.02% stake. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 7,820 are held by Brinker Cap Inc. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 29,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 54,300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 8,680 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.04% or 47,641 shares in its portfolio.