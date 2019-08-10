Telus (TU) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined; As Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Shares Rose, Oppenheimer Asset Management Upped Holding by $358,225

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 26,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 30,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 262,424 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 49,760 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 39,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 239,559 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketing; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems Announces Offering of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds and Remarketing of Veda Solid Waste Disposal Rev Bonds; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TOXIC ACTIONS CENTER AND CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: 2 Top Cloud Computing Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Prepare for a Bear Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Media Advisory – $100,000 TELUS Pitch Grand Prize Winner to be announced Live at Summit – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Battle of the High-Yield Telecoms: BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) â€¦ Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 36,488 shares to 42,780 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.

