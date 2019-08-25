Telus (TU) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lowered Stake by $1.47 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Cut Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Holding by $3.87 Million; Valuation Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 47,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 414,435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28M, down from 461,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 584,146 shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93M, down from 7.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 413,090 shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87,982 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 776,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.84M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares to 310,602 shares, valued at $553.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00M for 13.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

