Telus (TU) Share Value Declined While Qs Investors Upped Its Holding; America First Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $822,375 as Stock Value Declined

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 33.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 11,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 45,248 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 33,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.52 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.63 lastly. It is down 1.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 10.04M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc holds 5,681 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 287,463 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 110,700 shares. 16,982 were accumulated by Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.31 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 1,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.52 million are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 4,996 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 3,567 are owned by Parkside National Bank &. 24,803 are owned by Glynn Capital Mngmt Lc. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 100 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,074 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 41,104 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

