Telus (TU) Position Held by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp; Capital Investment Services Of America Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $390,896 as Stock Value Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 3.61M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 393,453 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares to 170,263 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lenox Wealth Management invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 4,624 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Federated Incorporated Pa owns 3,411 shares. Moreover, Welch Gru has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,000 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Logan Cap Mngmt owns 270,484 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 295,010 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 505,185 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Mercantile Communication accumulated 2,910 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 4,193 were accumulated by Old Natl Retail Bank In. Piedmont Inv Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 35,336 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 84,274 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $633.65M for 27.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,753 shares to 13,598 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,906 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

