TELUS (TU) Is At $35.26 Formed Wedge; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 5,000 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 5,000 shares with $472,000 value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $68.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

TELUS Corporation (TU) formed wedge down with $32.79 target or 7.00% below today’s $35.26 share price. TELUS Corporation (TU) has $21.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 533,845 shares traded or 29.99% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Announces Sale of Celgene’s Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.79% above currents $96.7 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Hunt (Jb) Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 155,000 shares to 186,000 valued at $18.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) stake by 330,273 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Ual Corp (NYSE:UAL) was raised too.