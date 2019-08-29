Telus (TU) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Increased Holding by $569,800; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 38,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 57,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 533,853 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 748,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 733,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 496,793 shares traded or 19.83% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

