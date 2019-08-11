Telus (TU) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Stake; Boston Partners Has Lowered Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by $3.56 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 262,424 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 445,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 438,944 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 19/03/2018 – International Big Data Partnership Helps Position Great Lakes Region as a Global Leader in Data Science and the Digital Economy; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Libbey Inc (NYSEMKT:LBY) by 235,503 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 19,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 5.20 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 5,123 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability owns 2,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Harvey Prtnrs has invested 4.13% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). American Century reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Fuller Thaler Asset, a California-based fund reported 248,845 shares. 148,986 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Private Management Group has invested 0.68% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 95,576 were accumulated by Falcon Point Cap Limited Company. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 120,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 1.08 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 113,869 shares. Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.27% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Mcf Limited Liability holds 480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 24,991 shares to 376,546 shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,249 shares, and cut its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK).