TELUS (TU) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; MFS Intermediate Income Trust Has 1.25 Sentiment

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 25 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 20 sold and trimmed holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 43.25 million shares, up from 36.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MFS Intermediate Income Trust in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report $0.53 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.85% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. TU’s profit would be $318.53M giving it 17.00 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, TELUS Corporation’s analysts see -5.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 403,626 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $444.25 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 20.21 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in debt instruments.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 297,126 shares traded or 29.77% up from the average. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) has risen 1.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust for 11.09 million shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 13.01 million shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 105,660 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 476,000 shares.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $21.66 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 19.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.

Among 3 analysts covering Telus (NYSE:TU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Telus had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of TU in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating.