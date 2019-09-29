TELUS Corporation (TU) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Comparing side by side

As Wireless Communications businesses, TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS Corporation 36 4.65 601.24M 2.05 17.48 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 22 0.00 452.62M 3.71 6.18

In table 1 we can see TELUS Corporation and SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SK Telecom Co. Ltd appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELUS Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. TELUS Corporation is presently more expensive than SK Telecom Co. Ltd, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS Corporation 1,659,966,869.13% 16.1% 4.9% SK Telecom Co. Ltd 2,058,299,226.92% 12.8% 7%

Volatility & Risk

TELUS Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. SK Telecom Co. Ltd on the other hand, has 0.34 beta which makes it 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TELUS Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. SK Telecom Co. Ltd can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TELUS Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.53% of TELUS Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.4% of SK Telecom Co. Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of TELUS Corporation shares. Competitively, SK Telecom Co. Ltd has 26.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TELUS Corporation -1.4% -2.87% -1.89% 2.4% -1.02% 8.36% SK Telecom Co. Ltd -3.86% -7.32% -2.76% -9.98% -6.15% -14.51%

For the past year TELUS Corporation has 8.36% stronger performance while SK Telecom Co. Ltd has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors TELUS Corporation beats SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.