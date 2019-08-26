TELUS Corporation (TU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is a company in the Wireless Communications industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TELUS Corporation has 14.53% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of TELUS Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.92% of all Wireless Communications companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TELUS Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS Corporation 0.00% 16.10% 4.90% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares TELUS Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS Corporation N/A 37 17.48 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

TELUS Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio TELUS Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for TELUS Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.22 2.68

The potential upside of the competitors is 63.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TELUS Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TELUS Corporation -1.4% -2.87% -1.89% 2.4% -1.02% 8.36% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year TELUS Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

TELUS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, TELUS Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. TELUS Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TELUS Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

TELUS Corporation is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, TELUS Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TELUS Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TELUS Corporation’s peers beat TELUS Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.