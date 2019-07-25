Telus Corp. (TU) Share Value Rose While Agf Investments Increased by $7.68 Million Its Stake; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Its Dish Network (DISH) Stake by $2.10 Million; Shares Rose

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 67,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,672 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 128,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 4.20M shares traded or 54.97% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 207,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 854,476 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63M, up from 646,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 364,248 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) by 67,434 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. Adr (NYSE:AU).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “New Investors: A Top Canadian Stock for Your TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Top Dividend Stocks for New RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Reasons to Buy TELUS (USA) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $304,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “DISH Network (DISH) IV into T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) merger to be approved by DOJ tomorrow CNBC says – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L3Harris, Ovid, CyberOptics, Amarin – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: Sprint, T-Mobile are renegotiating $26.5B merger price – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/19 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 3.49M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Andra Ap invested in 224,700 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.03% or 2.37 million shares. First Mercantile Com owns 6,445 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Panagora Asset holds 0.1% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 718,670 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13,977 shares. 12,170 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd. Ww Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Segantii Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). New South Cap Mgmt has 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 72,204 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 186,696 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63,055 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $136.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).