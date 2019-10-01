Telos Capital Management Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries (AAC) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Telos Capital Management Inc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 9.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Telos Capital Management Inc acquired 3,328 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Telos Capital Management Inc holds 40,238 shares with $3.76M value, up from 36,910 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $45.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 1.67M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc (AAC) investors sentiment is 0.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 20 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 30 decreased and sold their holdings in Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 7.88 million shares, down from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sinocoking Coal & Coke Chemical Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,582 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 58,694 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Company reported 0.87% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Us National Bank De has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc has invested 0.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 922 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs reported 5,874 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 4,848 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Moors Cabot has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,100 shares. Davenport & Company Ltd Liability has 29,326 shares. 8,806 are owned by Budros Ruhlin Roe.

Among 5 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Phillips 66 has $13200 highest and $102 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 11.91% above currents $102.4 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.67. About 23,174 shares traded. AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) has declined 90.61% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.61% the S&P500.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.90 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds.

Analysts await AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. AAC’s profit will be $2.27 million for 1.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by AAC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -118.00% EPS growth.