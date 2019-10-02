Telos Capital Management Upped By $347,625 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Dana Holding (DAN) Sentiment Is 1.27

Telos Capital Management Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 14.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Telos Capital Management Inc acquired 3,375 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Telos Capital Management Inc holds 26,808 shares with $2.77M value, up from 23,433 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.45B valuation. The stock decreased 3.35% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 4.26M shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Dana Holding Corp (DAN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 121 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 95 reduced and sold equity positions in Dana Holding Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 133.18 million shares, up from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dana Holding Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 67 Increased: 85 New Position: 36.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 9.09 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.91 million for 4.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 984,277 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (DAN) has declined 21.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – DANA SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84, REV VIEW $7.69 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Offer for GKN’s Driveline Unit by $140 Million; 22/03/2018 – Dana Secures Contract to Supply Axles for Next-Generation Jaguar, Land Rover Programs; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises FY View To Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $3.05; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY 4.0 PERCENT OF SALES; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal Still Substantially Undervalues GKN Driveline; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.75 BLN TO $8.05 BLN

Weber Alan W holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated for 801,993 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 1.88 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glendon Capital Management Lp has 3.39% invested in the company for 724,813 shares. The New York-based Moon Capital Management Lp has invested 1.7% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 192,897 shares.

