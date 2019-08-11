Telos Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $1.56 Million; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Declined While Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 239,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 461,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 1.32M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Retail Stocks Downgraded by Citi – Schaeffers Research” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Bears, Analysts Pile On Tiffany Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Incorporated reported 3,127 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 84 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Advisory Limited Com invested in 6,004 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 440,797 shares. Blackrock reported 30.34M shares stake. 275,205 were accumulated by Calamos Llc. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.65 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communication accumulated 17,544 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Washington Bancshares holds 1.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 45,150 shares. Ruggie Gp owns 256 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.44% or 19,785 shares. Middleton & Company Ma stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust Company accumulated 1,121 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,251 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest accumulated 91 shares.