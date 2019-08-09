Telos Capital Management Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $325,858 as Stock Rose; Bp Adr (BP) Shareholder Berkshire Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $337,636 as Share Value Declined

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Adr (BP) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 504,602 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, up from 496,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 4.76 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP Sustainability report 2017; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN SAYS 1 RUBLE CHANGE IN EUR/RUB RATE MEANS 1 BP CET1; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – SERICA IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH BP AND IOC TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CHANGES; 14/03/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs unchanged, CPC Blend bid higher; 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 07/05/2018 – BP SAYS NSMP ST. FERGUS U.K. GAS FLOWS CUT 7.2 MCM/D TO MAY 10; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 20/04/2018 – Less than a decade after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Trump administration wants to expand offshore drilling; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $188.88. About 5.95 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition in Europe despite qualms; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Attorney General Kilmartin Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally spoke out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Wednesday; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shutdown won’t stop investigation; 19/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm, Stroz Friedberg, “to conduct a comprehensive; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 19/03/2018 – Meet the Psychologist at the Center of Facebook’s Data Scandal

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68B for 24.34 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,446 shares to 132,486 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

