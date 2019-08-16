Telos Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Boosted by $350,660 as Stock Declined; Clearbridge Investments Increases Stake in Abb LTD (ABB)

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 1,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 108,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 681,451 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 572,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 2.21 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS : FOR INSTALLATIONS IN THE SOLAR SECTOR, EXPERTS EXPECT ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,497 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 117,018 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142,667 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc invested in 53,906 shares or 4.16% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 72,678 shares or 1.19% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Concourse Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 8.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,557 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,810 shares. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited holds 33,950 shares or 7.12% of its portfolio. Timessquare Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 8,938 shares. 7,070 are held by First Citizens Fincl Bank And Co. Apriem Advsrs holds 5,017 shares. London Com Of Virginia owns 320 shares. Cordasco Fincl holds 0.14% or 76 shares in its portfolio.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 209,134 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $84.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 109,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.05M shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.