Telos Capital Management Raised Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Shorts at CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (CWSRF) Raised By 17.99%

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had an increase of 17.99% in short interest. CWSRF’s SI was 93,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.99% from 79,500 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 134 days are for CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)’s short sellers to cover CWSRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 2,000 shares traded or 18081.82% up from the average. Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telos Capital Management Inc acquired 6,275 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)'s stock declined 15.29%. The Telos Capital Management Inc holds 102,259 shares with $5.83 million value, up from 95,984 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $86.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) news were published by:

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Canada and the United States. It has a 99.48 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long term care seniors housing communities.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: