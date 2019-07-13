Telos Capital Management Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $367,731 as Share Price Declined; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Rose While Central Securities Has Lowered by $3.92 Million Its Position

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,423 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, up from 65,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.45M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 922,755 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $180.39 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares to 13,081 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,212 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

