Telos Capital Management Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Upped by $625,513; Lowe’s Co. (LOW) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Co. (LOW) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 5,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 15,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 4.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 94.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 2.12 million shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance Commerce has invested 2.93% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.16% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 126,932 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.2% or 7,200 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd owns 1,962 shares. Security Natl Tru has 0.51% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 14,511 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1,882 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 3,232 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0.35% or 610,386 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 887,693 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc reported 96,780 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd has invested 0.58% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co has 592 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 31,431 shares stake.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.36 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares to 13,081 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,212 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd invested in 18,000 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,635 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Grp has 1.24% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 21,454 shares. 8,644 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 589,469 shares. Daiwa Securities holds 0.04% or 23,237 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass holds 2,062 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fulton Comml Bank Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pitcairn Com owns 8,727 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated owns 1.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 83,854 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 1.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 66,589 shares. Bell Bancorporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,631 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,287 shares.

