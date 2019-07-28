Telos Capital Management Position In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Has Boosted; Grupo Televisa Sab (TV) Stock Price Declined While Dodge & Cox Boosted Its Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 133.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 30,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 22,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL SERVICES PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.2 LAST MONTH

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sab (TV) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 3.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58.53 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.40M, up from 54.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 2.16M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 48.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 13/03/2018 – MEXICO’S GRUPO TELEVISA SAYS AGREED TO SELL 50 PCT STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 3.01% or 138,271 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 7.62 million shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Company Inc owns 89,917 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na invested in 49,073 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Yhb Inv owns 17,385 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,306 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has invested 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 261.16 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Rudman Errol M stated it has 47,110 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory owns 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.70 million shares. Cadinha And Lc holds 181,856 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 37,624 shares. Newfocus Financial Limited Liability has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Marietta Partners Ltd Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,161 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. $1.96 million worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B.

