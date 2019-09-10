Telos Capital Management Position in American Tower New (AMT) Has Cut by $1.56 Million as Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose While Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 82,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 93,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 19.29M shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $224. About 2.83 million shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.38M shares. Blume Mngmt invested in 48,043 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 340,917 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated reported 60,524 shares stake. Asset Strategies Inc holds 81,440 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 780 shares or 0% of the stock. Orca Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bollard Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,141 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.26% or 28,356 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 8,765 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moore Mgmt LP reported 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Minneapolis Management Gru Ltd reported 4.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Heritage owns 204,180 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36B for 8.69 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 42,080 shares to 121,508 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 15,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares to 85,244 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).