Telos Capital Management Maintains Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA); Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Market Valuation Rose While Stonehill Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 35,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 91,361 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 55,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 378,447 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares to 9,161 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock has invested 1.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Enterprise Fincl Serv invested in 0.08% or 9,341 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 94,775 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 33,772 shares in its portfolio. 2.94M were reported by Waddell & Reed. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct accumulated 98,091 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0.31% or 25.77 million shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 294 shares stake. Plancorp Limited Liability owns 6,366 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 3,331 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank owns 0.16% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 46,723 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ima Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3,760 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 0.38% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 43,585 shares. King Wealth accumulated 6,450 shares.