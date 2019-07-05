Telos Capital Management Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shorts Increased By 16.61%

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 46.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Telos Capital Management Inc holds 9,161 shares with $1.81 million value, down from 17,079 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $90.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had an increase of 16.61% in short interest. EMX’s SI was 34,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.61% from 29,500 shares previously. With 84,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s short sellers to cover EMX’s short positions. The SI to Emx Royalty Corporationhares (canada’s float is 0.06%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2309. About 37,564 shares traded. EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) has risen 34.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EMX News: 07/03/2018 KAZAKH MINER EURASIAN RESOURCES REVIVES EFFORTS TO SELL FRONTIER COPPER MINE IN DRC; 15/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Russia: Eurasian Economic Union Ag Times No. 1 of 2018 – March 15, 2018; 29/04/2018 – China and India are part of a Eurasian institution that can make that possible; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Eurasian Development Bank’s Proposed Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 11/05/2018 – EURASIAN UNION, IRAN TO SIGN TEMPORARY FREE-TRADE DEAL MAY 17

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $167 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20300 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45M on Friday, January 18. 3,050 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $503,250 were sold by Lara Gustavo. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 8,446 shares to 132,486 valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 59,645 shares and now owns 98,037 shares. Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) was raised too.

