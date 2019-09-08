Telos Capital Management Increases Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by $838,120 as Valuation Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 95,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.54 million, up from 996,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola works on cafe deal in India – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time to Invest in the Coca-Cola Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 4,106 shares to 277,723 shares, valued at $65.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (A) (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,763 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa owns 442,872 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 8,134 shares. Wright Serv, Connecticut-based fund reported 21,357 shares. 804,380 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 22,445 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 0.01% or 2,398 shares. Mathes Incorporated invested in 4,820 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 18,082 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Compton Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.51% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 24,814 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 66,553 shares. 6,876 were reported by Glovista Invs Limited Com. 11.29 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Benedict Financial Advsrs has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,590 shares. Sabal Trust Co, Florida-based fund reported 4,335 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 300,506 shares. 12,914 were accumulated by Fiera Corp. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gw Henssler Limited stated it has 246,463 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company holds 26,264 shares. Leisure Management holds 25,876 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 20,677 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Paragon Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 100 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.24 million shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 6,854 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 11,490 shares. Grimes & owns 128,961 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).