Telos Capital Management Increases Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX); Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $2.10 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 31,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 158,757 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53 million, down from 190,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 104,814 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,238 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 36,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $98.9. About 259,771 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.76 million for 24.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

