Telos Capital Management Increased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $313,464 as Market Valuation Rose; Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $331,727

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes Co holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 434,843 shares. Notis stated it has 3.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,948 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,503 shares. Stonebridge Management holds 198,198 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited, New York-based fund reported 508,936 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 245,569 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.52% or 25,296 shares. 9,812 were accumulated by Westfield Com Ltd Partnership. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Choate Advsrs holds 189,595 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jolley Asset Management Lc holds 3.42% or 87,911 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 52,928 shares.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermax Ltd Inr 2.0 by 63,548 shares to 90,707 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,948 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).