Telos Capital Management Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $350,660; Institute For Wealth Management Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $849,690 as Market Value Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 42,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 1,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 2.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bank Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 138,981 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Com owns 30,950 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Buckingham Capital Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 40,054 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 1.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9.23M shares. 99,955 were accumulated by Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 0.08% or 10,033 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atwood & Palmer Incorporated holds 5.11% or 668,261 shares. Moreover, Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.70 million were reported by Old Republic Intl. Shoker Investment Counsel invested 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Na owns 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,064 shares. 1.45 million were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 17,958 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares to 6,409 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Before Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Battle With Walmart Shows A Major Shift – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Durable Goods Order Jumps in June – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,122 shares. 483,300 are owned by Berkshire Hathaway. Toth Financial Advisory owns 486 shares. 4,961 are owned by Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Tennessee-based fund reported 635 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Limited owns 16,354 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd holds 422 shares. 150 were reported by Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,278 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.08% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Mgmt has invested 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mackay Shields Lc invested 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 3.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).