Telos Capital Management Increased Holding in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) by $404,838; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Valuation Rose While Keating Investment Counselors Has Boosted Stake by $1.25 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.09 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 19,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 65,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 1.77M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 15/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Acquires Brazilian Digital Agency Cappuccino, Bolstering Content & Digital Capabilities across Latin America; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 05/03/2018 34% of Generation Z Social Media Users Have Quit Social Media Entirely; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

