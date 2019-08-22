Telos Capital Management Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Markel Has Lifted Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $1.06 Million as Stock Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $136.11. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS

Markel Corp increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 275,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.69M, up from 269,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $206.85. About 477,837 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,212 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marvin & Palmer Assocs Incorporated reported 3.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westchester Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.55% or 378,902 shares in its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 2,234 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,899 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabalex Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 175,000 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.72% or 23.24M shares. Waddell And Reed invested in 1.17M shares. Gruss And Company Incorporated holds 0.87% or 7,529 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 24,838 shares. Principal Financial Grp reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Miller Inv Mgmt Lp has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset invested in 3.19% or 68,893 shares. 16,019 were reported by Checchi Advisers Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Company stated it has 8,972 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 17,308 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.02% or 702,353 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Limited Liability has 4% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Grandfield Dodd Lc reported 32,945 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1.24 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Swiss Bankshares owns 927,842 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Royal London Asset Limited reported 258,431 shares. Jensen Inv Management Incorporated invested 4.94% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 413 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).