Telos Capital Management Holding in At&T (T) Lowered by $460,691 as Shares Rose; As Aes Com (AES) Shares Declined, Argi Investment Services Trimmed Stake by $1.97 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. Is Said to Weigh Nafta Telecom Proposal to End AT&T Impasse; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,227 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 166,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares to 52,595 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca has 21,112 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington Mngmt invested in 1.91% or 53,915 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.53M shares. Ipswich stated it has 60,108 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Firm reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id accumulated 7,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.99% or 239,738 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.17 million shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 103,413 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $67.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf (RSP) by 44,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).