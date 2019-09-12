Telos Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $314,184; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Increased Holding in Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 106,393 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09M, up from 102,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 996,087 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 64,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 23,929 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,913 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 12,596 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 6,717 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc invested in 0.33% or 107,312 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 2.22 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Covington Management holds 0.28% or 61,538 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.42% or 1.12 million shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,635 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp owns 6,906 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. City Holding invested 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Harvest Capital has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 6.59 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Formula Systems (1985) and Vishay Intertechnology – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patent Wins Make QCOM Stock a Lot More Interesting – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Hellenicshippingnews.com published: “Morgan Stanley Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for Ardmore Shipping (ASC) – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 ’19 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Re-Reading The IMO 2020 Crude Tanker Tea Leaves – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 8,998 shares to 64,899 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 3,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).