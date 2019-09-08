Telos Capital Management Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $3.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Market Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $1.88 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 19.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 360,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 302,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 347,763 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 133.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 30,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,595 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 22,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – EDPR EDPR.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.2 FROM EUR 7.8; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Fortinet, General Mills And More – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Unloaded a Few More Properties in Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 1,094 shares to 17,230 shares, valued at $10.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,185 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,454 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,212 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,317 were reported by Greenleaf. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 1.78% or 238,596 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oak Associates Ltd Oh owns 17,000 shares. Jfs Wealth owns 5,720 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,493 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 167,316 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Fundx Inv Gp Ltd invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.84% or 56,340 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Llc stated it has 12,077 shares. Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited has invested 2.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wendell David Associates Incorporated owns 4,962 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 93,995 shares. Oarsman holds 1.69% or 35,083 shares. Sky Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,793 shares.