Telos Capital Management Has Upped By $1.38 Million Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Shorts at DNA BRANDS (DNAX) Raised By 564.58%

Telos Capital Management Inc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 63.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telos Capital Management Inc acquired 35,391 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Telos Capital Management Inc holds 91,361 shares with $3.65M value, up from 55,970 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $193.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP

DNA BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:DNAX) had an increase of 564.58% in short interest. DNAX’s SI was 31,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 564.58% from 4,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 21.05% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.003. About 568,994 shares traded. DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DNA Brands, Inc. provides energy drinks. The company has market cap of $33,984. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs.

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,963 shares to 3,212 valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 7,221 shares and now owns 13,081 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.